close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Balochistan fined

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: Balochistan have been fined Rs 25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.The Haris Sohail-led side was found to be two overs short of their target against Northern.Haris was charged for the violation of article 4.2 of Appendix 2 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Asif Yaqoob. Haris pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee M Javed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports