Balochistan fined

LAHORE: Balochistan have been fined Rs 25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.The Haris Sohail-led side was found to be two overs short of their target against Northern.Haris was charged for the violation of article 4.2 of Appendix 2 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Asif Yaqoob. Haris pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee M Javed.
