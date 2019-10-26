Baqa Club in quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Baqa Jillani Club entered into the quarterfinal of 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating Albilal Club by 4 wickets played at Township Albilal Ground the otherday. Fine century by Zahid Bashir was the main feature of the match
Scores: Albilal Club 305/9 in 40 Overs (Arshaman Butt 79, Naeem Ahmed 54, Ulfat Rasool 46, Hafiz Almas Ayub 38, Sajid Hussain 31, Aamir Mughal 18, Sajid Ali 3/31, Asif Ali 2/56, Amir Hamid 2/31). Baqa Jillani Club 306/6 in 38.5 Overs (Zahid Bashir 105 including 4x6, 12x4, Raheel Younus 59, Hamza 50, Asif Ali 10, M Adeel 42*, Rao Khyam Abbas 2/45).
