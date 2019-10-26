ITF Coaches Conference begins in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD: The ITF Worldwide Coaches Conference by BNP Paribas is being held in Bangkok from 25th to 27th October, 2019.

During the conference, Pakistani participants Rashid Malik (Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association) and Hamid Niaz (National Coordinator of the Pakistan Juniors Tennis Initiative program (JTI) met Haggerty President ITF at the ITF Coaches Conference.

The other coaches from Pakistan attending this important annual event are Asim Shafik National Development Director PTF, Head Coach NTC, Sara Mansoor Fed Cup Captain, and Nouman ul Haq, ITF Level-1 certified coach.