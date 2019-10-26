close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

ITF Coaches Conference begins in Bangkok

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The ITF Worldwide Coaches Conference by BNP Paribas is being held in Bangkok from 25th to 27th October, 2019.

During the conference, Pakistani participants Rashid Malik (Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association) and Hamid Niaz (National Coordinator of the Pakistan Juniors Tennis Initiative program (JTI) met Haggerty President ITF at the ITF Coaches Conference.

The other coaches from Pakistan attending this important annual event are Asim Shafik National Development Director PTF, Head Coach NTC, Sara Mansoor Fed Cup Captain, and Nouman ul Haq, ITF Level-1 certified coach.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports