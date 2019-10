Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket

LAHORE: New Iteefaq Club has entered into 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Golden Stars Club by 7 wickets played at New Iteefaq Ground on Thursday afternoon. Fine batting by Skipper Furqan Malik was the main feature of the match

Scores: Golden Stars Club 93 all out in 19.3 Overs (Abrar Ahmed 19, Tanvir 17, Shafqat Mehmood 2/14, Qamber Fareed 2/12, Umair Abbas 2/10). New Iteefaq Club 94/3 in 15 Overs (Furqan Malik 41, Saad Siddiqi 18, Qamber Fareed 10, M Zaman 14*, Zeeshan 2/30).

In another match, Kataria Club has entered into 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Servis Colts by 7 wickets played at New Iteefaq Ground on Thursday morning.

Scores: Servis Colts 92 all out in 17.1 Overs (NAzar Ali 35, Faisal Iqbal 22, Ashar Hafeez 4/9, M Sharjeel 3/4, Khawer Shehzad 2/18). Kataria Club 93/3 in 8.2 Overs (Faisal Rafiq 17, Abdul Rehman 66*, Raheem Khan 2/18).