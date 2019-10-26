Qalandars’ trials begin today

LAHORE: The three-day trials of Lahore Qalandars will be held from October 26 (today) to 28 here at Qalandars High Performance Centre.

Qalandars has come up with a new feature to widen the players selection net by holding a community based tournament comprising six teams. They will be holding trials at the community level to select six teams who will later fight for the top honour in a tournament named the Battle of Qalandars to be helf from November 1 to 6.

The six team have been named as Cantt Warriors, Mughalpura Royals, Model Town Panthers, Gulberg Nawabs, Shahdara Sherdils and Bhati Bahadurs. Cantt and Mughalpura trials will be held on 26th followed by Gulberg and Model Town on 27th and Shahdara and Bhati on 28th from 11.00 amd to 8 pm.