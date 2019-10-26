close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Qalandars’ trials begin today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: The three-day trials of Lahore Qalandars will be held from October 26 (today) to 28 here at Qalandars High Performance Centre.

Qalandars has come up with a new feature to widen the players selection net by holding a community based tournament comprising six teams. They will be holding trials at the community level to select six teams who will later fight for the top honour in a tournament named the Battle of Qalandars to be helf from November 1 to 6.

The six team have been named as Cantt Warriors, Mughalpura Royals, Model Town Panthers, Gulberg Nawabs, Shahdara Sherdils and Bhati Bahadurs. Cantt and Mughalpura trials will be held on 26th followed by Gulberg and Model Town on 27th and Shahdara and Bhati on 28th from 11.00 amd to 8 pm.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports