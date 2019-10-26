LRC hosts eight races, annual polls today

LAHORE: In all there are eight races on the card of the 9th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club to be held on Saturday October 26, which also features the annual elections of the 10-member governing body of the LRC.

The long serving chairman of the LRC Tariq Aziz will be facing former Punjab Governor Ahmed Mahmood in the elections during which the 50 members of the club will also be electing 10 stewards. The owners and book-makers of the club are eager to see Mahmood taking over the chairmanship of the club for they being gone fed-up of Tariq.

One of the owners said that Tariq is manipulating races to get maximum benefit out of each race. They said every year he (Tariq) pleads and requests to give him another year and if he wins this year again the chances are the race club might face an indefinitely closure.

However, on the day seven of the eight races are of Heer Sial Plate while the Neelam Cup, a term race for 2 years old horses is the main attraction of the day other than elections. First five races are of 900 metres while race sixth is of 1300 metres and the cup and seventh race are 1000 metres distance. Apart from race six (of class VI) all the plate races are of class VII with different divisions while the cup race is reserved for young animals which have 13 entries with no favourites. However, the standard and real competition would be witnessed in the sixth race which have six entries with Ashal Love being the favouirte.

In the first race, which starts at 12.30 pm, favourite for win is Turab Prince, place Love For Win and fluke It’s Me. Others in the line-up are: Kashmiri Fighter, Beach Beauty, Heart’s Cry, Khizar Princess, Artghal, Double O Seven, Only Jutt, Goloo Prince, Lovely Poma, She and Tehzeeb

The second race favourite for win is Silken Black, place Fakhr-e-Shorkot and fluke Tell Me. Others in the line-up are: Bright Gold, Madiha, Chamak, Anmole One, Noor•e-Sehar and Ishaq Prince

The third race favourite for win is Wahab Choice, place Titli and fluke Mehrbani. Others in the line-up are: After Hero, Hadi Princess, Khadim, New Sonia, Piyara Sayeen, Hip Man, Dil De Ruba, Golden Stamp, Chan Punjabi, Nice Moon and Rang-e-Hina

The fourth race favourite for win is Qamar Choice, place Dimple and fluke Big Foot. Others in the line-up are: Shahbaz Choice, Miss Black, Neeli The Great, Full Moon, Helena, and Lalazaar.

The fifth race favourite for win is Wind Talker, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Moman Princess. Others in the line-up are: One Four Seven, Student, Cameo, Abbas Princess, Natalia, Crown Jewel, Encounter Specialist, Secret of Mind, Sajju Star and Safdar Princess.

The sixth race favourite for win is Ashal Love, place Sinner and fluke Bet Fair. Others in the line-up are: Gondal Prince, Sublime and Sea Horse.

The seventh Neelam Cup race is reserved for two years aged ponies, fillies and mare with no hard fast favourite and the line-up includes Galactic Song, WellDone Pakistan, Zandora, Sahli, Wet Dream, Dahab, Countess Maraa, Marmaris, Fair Beauty, Amazing Runner, Forever One, Remember Me and Your Flame In Me.

The eighth race favourite for win is Madhuri Dixit, place Dazzling and fluke JF Thunder. Others in the line-up are: Salam-e-Dena, Kastoori, Abdullah Princess, Lorenzo and Tiffany’s.