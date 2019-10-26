Meeting reviews sports schemes

LAHORE: A high-profile meeting, under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, reviewed various Annual Development Programme 2019-20 schemes of Punjab province at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Project Director PMU Akram Soban, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other top officials also attended the key meeting. Aulakh thoroughly briefed the meeting about the progress of development sports schemes in different districts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Taimoor said Punjab govt is establishing modern sports infrastructure in the province. “The construction work is under way on 193 sports and 7 youth development schemes in the province. As many as 24 new sports projects have also been launched in the province,” he added.

Taimoor said: “We are targeting to complete 100 sports schemes till May 2020 and in this regard all the concerned officers have been directed to complete sports schemes in their region on priority basis”.

Taimoor urged the concerned officers to remove any kind of hurdles in sports schemes through better coordination with other departments.

Aulakh, on this occasion, said that several sports schemes have been completed while the construction work is underway at the remaining schemes. The timely completion of sports projects is essential for the bright future of sports in Pakistan. “Providing sports facilities to our talented youth is our top priority and we will utilize all of our resources to achieve our target”.