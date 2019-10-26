close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to semis

AFP
October 26, 2019

BASEL, Switzerland: Reilly Opelka fired 31 aces to reach the fifth semi-final of his career on Friday as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Swiss Indoors.

The 37th-ranked American’s victory in 93 minutes also slowed the progress of his Spanish opponent in the chase for one of the two remaining places at the ATP Finals in London next month.

Opelka has reached four of his five semi-finals this season — most recently at the start of the month in Tokyo — as the 22-year-old works to broaden his game beyond just a huge serve.The 6ft 11in (2.11m) giant earned the only title of his career last February at Long Island, New York.

