Local players’ categories finalised for PSL 2020

LAHORE: HBL Pakistan Super League will once again feature the best of Pakistan cricket talent as the new categories of local players who took part in the HBL PSL 2019 season have been finalised.

Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam heads the Platinum category; teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali (leading wicket-taker in HBL PSL 2019) and Shadab Khan have graduated to the Platinum category for the HBL PSL 2020 season. The completion of the renewal process has also kick-started the player recruitment process for the upcoming season (HBL PSL 2020). As part of the category renewal process, one representative from each of the six franchises voted for local player categories. Franchise representatives were not allowed to vote for their own players. Teams had a right to submit review requests at the end of this process.

Head of Player Acquisition and Management Imran Ahmed Khan and National Selection Coordinator Nadeem Khan then reviewed the final list based on this process.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “With the completion of the category renewal process for the upcoming season of the HBL Pakistan Super League we have reached an important milestone. These are exciting times as we move closer and closer towards the 2020 season which will be a truly historic one as all 34 matches will be played in Pakistan.