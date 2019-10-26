Amir sparkles in Jinnah Golf Tour

LAHORE: At the end of the first round in this three rounds Jinnah Development Golf Tour being held under the umbrella of Punjab Golf Association at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, the flawless and technically impeccable one turned out to be young M. Amir of Karachi Golf Club.

Yet to be graded as a golf professional of ability and expertise and barely noticed in the golf circles, this ardent and earnest competitor of the Jinnah Development Golf Tour appears as a much needed revelation who has unveiled his concealed and unknown talent with a spectacular performance during the first 18 holes of this ongoing golf championship for the second tier golf professionals of the golf arena of Pakistan.

During the course of the first round, M. Abid succeeded in bringing delight to the Organizers of this event through a phenomenal display of golf playing expertise that amazed the experts. Through spotless and unsoiled shot making, complemented by remarkable putting M. Abid gathered an astonishing total of seven birdies on holes 1, 2, 5, 7, 13, 16 and 17, complemented this with eleven regulation pars and ended the first round with a score of gross 65, seven under par. And all this makes him a notable one of this Development Golf tour.

Two other competitors who came up with under par rounds are Raheel Ikram of Lahore Garrison and Ejaz Khan of Peshawar. These two diligent ones managed a first round score of gross 69, three under par and are bunched together at this score.

Certainly they also have an appetite and craving for the game and with encouragement and support, can earn a position of respect as professional golfers. The score of gross 69, three under par achieved by them will serve as a motivational force.

A few more notable performances came from M.Arif (Peshawar), Khushhal Khan of the same city and Arshed Rashid (Karachi Golf Club). Arif had a round of 70 and Arshed and Khushal Khan had par rounds of 72. The cut will be placed at the end of the second round (Saturday) and only the top 40 position holders will play the final round on Sunday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore.