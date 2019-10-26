Pak-Holland Olympic qualifier today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan goes into the Olympic Games 2020 hockey qualifying match against Holland at Amstelveen Saturday against all odds with head coach Khawaja Junaid saying that the greenshirts has nothing to lose in back to back match.

Talking to The News from Holland, Junaid said all disadvantages were with Pakistan. “We have just started reappearing in international circuit and matches against Germany were our first in more than a year time. On other hand, Holland is one of the most active teams in the world. Besides playing all international events in recent times, they kept themselves busy in the FIH Pro League that Pakistan missed. This is one of the biggest gaps between the two outfits. Our first effort would be to bridge that gap. We played and lost two games against Germany with a big margin. Those who have seen Pakistan playing both tests can vouch that the team played the second test much better. At the end of three quarters in the second match we were trailing 3-2. Had it not been to German local umpires’ two mistakes we would have ended the match at 4-2. I have to admit two matches have given the team enough to realize weaknesses and the biggest is lack of experience playing against the best.”

Greenshirts head coach termed the home advantage as one of the strongest advantages to Holland and disadvantages to Pakistan. “Holland have the advantage of home condition and will be seen playing in front of their home crowd. They are ranked 3 and we are 17 not because we lacked hockey resources but because we missed so many international commitments during the last two years. Had we figured in the pro league alone, we would have been playing against a weaker opponent today.”

“Two of our leading players Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakhar are down with injuries while two others including goalkeeper Waqar Younis were refused visas by the Dutch Embassy in Islamabad. Luckily defender Irfan is reaching in time for Saturday’s match from London.”

Still Junaid said he had planned to make the team fight till the last by covering all angles. “We have watched Holland’s recent matches videos and have worked on that.”

Commenting on his strategy for the match against strong Dutch outfit, Junaid said greenshirts will have to plug the gaps and are to take opponents head on, rather than playing defensive hockey. Only by that way we would be in a position to take the game back to the hosts. I can realize that it will be a very tough outing for Pakistan and what required from every player is to give his hundred percent.”

Pakistan head coach hoped that if Pakistan succeeded in holding on Holland for first two quarters, match would become interesting.“I know it is tough but not impossible. We can make a match out of it, if we play according to a plan.”