Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Pak U-16 struggling against B’desh

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan under-16 were left struggling at 40 for 4 in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 204 on the opening day of three-day match at the KRL Ground Friday.

Redwan Hossain (84) and Nayeem Ahmad (54) were outstanding with the bat as both put on 75 runs for the third wicket for visitors. For Pakistan pacer Ahmad Khan (4-43) was the pick of bowlers.

Pakistan then lost some quick wickets in reply to be reduced to 40 for four at stumps. Mushfiq Hassan (2-9) and Ahmed Sharif (2-6) did early damage to Pakistan innings.

Score: Bangladesh under-16 204 all out in 63.5 overs (Redwan Hossain 84, Nayeem Ahmad 54, Ahmad Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31) Pakistan 40 for 4 in 19.2 overs (Shahzad 19, Mushfiq Hassan 2-9, Ahmed Sharif 2-6).

