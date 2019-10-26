Nagina Group emerge winner in polo contest

LAHORE: Nagina Group defeated Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by ten and a half goals to nine in the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 crucial match played here at Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) on Friday.

With this victory, Nagina Group have booked berth in the main final against Remington Pharma while losing side, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints couldn’t win a single match, thus crashed out of the tournament. Char Bagh qualified for the subsidiary final.

From Nagina Group, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Bilal emerged as top scorer with five goals while Hamza Khan hammered a hat-trick and Nazar Dean Khan contributed with a brace. Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints also fought well but remained unlucky to lose the match by just one and a half goal. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder contributed with eight goals and Daniyal Sheikh hit one.

The highly-charged first chukker saw both the sides displaying quality polo and scoring altogether five goals. Artema Medical/Black Horse struck three goals - two by Hissam and one by Daniyal - while Nagina Group converted two - one each by Hamza Khan and Ahmed Bilal - as the first chukker ended with Artema Medical/Black Horse having 3-2 lead. The second chukker was dominated by Nagina Group as they hammered a hat-trick of goals - two by Ahmed Bilal and one by Nazar Dean - to take 5-3 lead, which was reduced to 5-4 when Hissam struck one in the dying moments of the second chukker. Hissam struck thrice to help Artema Medical/Black Horse get back 7-5 lead while Hamza Khan hit one to reduce the margin to 7-6.