Smith, Warner return to T20 side

ADELAIDE, Australia: Steve Smith and David Warner return to the short format Sunday in the first of Australia’s three games against a buoyant Sri Lanka, with both tipped for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup at home. The star batsmen were both banned for a year for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal but have rejoined their country’s Test, one-day and now T20 sides.

Despite their success in other formats, Australia have never won a T20 World Cup, with a 2010 final appearance their best showing.The competition gets underway Down Under next October and selectors are banking on the same 14 picked to play Sri Lanka forming the bulk of their side. “We have looked to put a squad together that we think can take us through to that tournament,” said national selector Trevor Hohns.

“The squad we have selected is quite role specific and we believe it gives us the flexibility to thrive in all match conditions.” Aaron Finch retains the captaincy, with Smith still barred from holding any leadership role until the end of March for his part on trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in South Africa last year.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.