Free entry for fans inPak-BD women series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced free entry to Gaddafi Stadium during Pakistan-Bangladesh women cricket series starting here from Saturday with a T20 international.

The touring side will play three back-to-back T20 Internationals and two ODI.Fans can enter through Gate 1 and Gate 2 after showing their CNIC cards, said a spokesman of the PCB on the eve of the match on Friday.The fans can enter the Nishtar Park Sports Complex through FIFA Gate, Ferozepur Road, and park their cards in the Football Ground Parking.

“We want to encourage families and students to come and watch the thrilling game,” he added.Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will live-stream all five women’s internationals between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which gets under way from Saturday, on its Youtube channel.

The decision to live-stream the matches has been made to take cricket to wider audience, which, in turn, will enhance the profile of women’s cricket and help in the promotion and growth of the game.