Asia Society Game Changer award for Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket star and former women’s captain Sana Mir has added another feather in her laurel filled hat as she was bestowed with the 2019 Asia Society Game Changer award for her impact in Pakistan’s women cricket field.

“Alhamdolillah! I’m truly humbled and honoured to receive this award alongside amazing world leaders,” said Sana tweeted after the ceremony held in New York where Sana and various other Asian women were given the award in recognition of their contributions to respective fields.

“I’m super proud to represent my country and the sport of cricket,” added the cricket star who dedicated her award to climate change activists, women empowering other women and children of war-torn countries in particular.

“My prayer today is that the leaders of today and tomorrow see the world through the lens of the child, the way the child sees the world, so we can safeguard their rights without regard to the colour of their skin, race, religion, or nationality,” said Sana while receiving the award.

Ambassador Asia Society and Co-Chairperson Chan Heng Chee presented the award to Sana as he mentioned her remarkable contribution to women’s cricket in Pakistan. “I would like to dedicate this award to three groups of people: the children of all the war-torn populations of the world, the strong women who are helping each other, and for the people who are standing up for climate change,” he said.