Pak girls face BD challenge in first T20 today: Bismah urges Pak fans to support women’s cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan will play their first game of the women’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (today).

The two teams will play in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after the visitors hosted the hosts in a four-match T20I series in October 2018.

Pakistan will be heading into the series without seniors Nida Dar and Sana Mir. The latter will miss the first game of the T20I while the former has been left out of the tour as she is representing Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof maintained that her side is looking forward to start the series on a winning note.“We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding,” Bismah said. Bismah also urged Pakistani fans to come and support women’s cricket at the stadium. Bismah, 28, retweeted Pakistan cricket board’s tweet with a comment “Come and support women’s cricket.”

The skipper of Bangladesh team Salma thanked Pakistan for the excellent hospitality.“I hope my team’s stay in Lahore will also be enjoyable and they would go back successfully,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi Stadium will for the first time hosting an international women series so history will be written. The upcoming series also serves a perfect opportunity to the hosts to test their bench strength with their mainstay Nida Dar in Australia for the Women Big Bash League, while their most experienced campaigner Sana Mir unavailable for the series opener.

Squad (from): Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.