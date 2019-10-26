Reconstructing of Pakistan Sports Board: IPC ministry urged to complete task in 7 days

ISLAMABAD: The never ending saga of reconstructing of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with the new name of Pakistan Sports Education Development and Infrastructure Board continues with Prime Minister Office sending yet another reminder to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) to complete all the required work within seven days.

In a letter addressed to all departments, ministries falling short of target, PM Office Additional Secretary M Ali Shahzada reminded the Ministry that it is almost three hundred days late in restructuring the board and reporting it back to the PM office.

The Task Force on Sports headed by Ehsan Mani, submitted its report with the IPC Ministry and PM office in January 2019, since then there has been no progress on the implantation or even formation of implementation committee. Every time, the questioned asked the IPC Ministry officials say that they were very much on the task. Two days back however, the IPC was reminded by the PM Office that they were already late in giving the project a final shape.

When the Federal Minister on IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza was approached on her comments on the letter written to Ministry, she first denied having any knowledge of the letter. “It is not true.”

When the question was repeated that this correspondent was in possession of the PM Office direction, she stressed on sharing the letter for her consumption. The Minister then came up with the reply that such letter was indeed written to Ministry and it was far from reality. “Yes, we have received the letter but the problem is that Task Force findings on restructuring of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) are very much with the PM Office and we have been waiting for the PM Office call for briefing and that call is not coming. We have asked the PM Office to check the status and get back to the IPC Ministry.

Look there is other items and one is on PCB constitution that has already been approved and implemented. We are ready for PSB’s restructuring and for that we are waiting for PM directions. Unless and until he approves the final draft, we would not be in a position to implement anything.”

The Task Force on Sports members including the IPC Secretary believes that the existing PSB has failed to get the required results for which it was constituted. “We don’t think that the required results can be obtained through the existing system. Major shakeup is required in order to streamline affairs. What required is to run the system on professional manner rather than individually. Nowhere in the world where results come thick and fast, the system is based on personalities. Rather than the professional system ensures that each component of that particular system works independently. That is the proper way to make the system result oriented,” the Task Force recommendations says.

The main focus of the new Board would be to look after the leading game played and followed in the country. These include hockey, squash, football, tennis and a few others.

“The Board would not be a governing body rather than it would be there to help out the leading federations in inculcating result oriented system and to maintain their federations in a way where it would not be difficult for them to fetch sponsors and look after much needed finances. The PSB is more interested in doling out jobs and salaries rather than working for the uplift of sports,” these recommendations say.