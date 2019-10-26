Man finds out his stomach was brewing its own beer

OHIO, US: Police and doctors didn’t believe a 46-year-old man who swore that he hadn’t had alcohol before he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

His blood alcohol level was 0.2, more than twice the legal limit for operating a car. He refused a breathalyzer test, was hospitalized and later released. But the facts remained in contention. Then researchers discovered the unusual truth: Fungi in the man’s digestive system was turning carbohydrates into alcohol - a rarely diagnosed condition known as “auto-brewery syndrome.” In people with the syndrome, fermenting fungi or bacteria in the gut produce ethanol and can cause the patients to show signs of drunkenness. The condition, also known as gut fermentation syndrome, can occur in otherwise healthy people but is more common in patients with diabetes, obesity or Crohn’s disease. “A person is intoxicated from this fermenting yeast, and it’s a horrible illness,” said Barbara Cordell, a researcher of auto-brewery syndrome and the author of “My Gut Makes Alcohol.”