Algorithm used by US hospitals biased against blacks

WASHINGTON: Computer algorithms are used across thousands of hospitals in the United States to identify patients most at risk in order to provide them with extensive follow-ups. But these programs exhibit significant racial bias in favor of whites and against blacks, according to a new study published in Science on Thursday. Ziad Obermeyer, of the University of California, Berkeley, told AFP he stumbled onto the finding almost by chance, while analyzing data provided by a major university hospital.

The algorithm had calculated “risk scores” to identify the three percent of patients most at risk (with diabetes, congestive heart failure, emphysema etc.), who could then call a dedicated hotline, get appointments the same day or schedule home visits. “If you looked at two people, one black, one white, with the exact same risk score, the black patient was much more likely to go on to have worse health problems over the coming year than the white patient,” Obermeyer told AFP. The algorithm isn’t programmed to consider race. It works by analyzing health care costs generated by a patient in the past. “That’s the problem, because black patients, on average, generate fewer costs than white patients with the same level of health,” said Obermeyer. That’s the result of deep-rooted inequalities that mean blacks have fewer health visits, and when they do, doctors prescribe on average less medication and order fewer tests.