US Justice Dept opens criminal probe into Russia investigation

WASHINGTON: Democrats accused President Donald Trump on Friday of using the US Justice Department as a political tool after it opened a criminal probe into its own handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

News of the inquiry, which suggested wrongdoing by justice officials in the previous administration of Barack Obama, leaked late Thursday as the White House struggled to push back against a Democratic-led impeachment investigation targeting the Republican president.

The inquiry could further muddy the political waters in Washington, raising questions about the now-ended Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that saw 34 individuals and three companies indicted, and eight convictions including top members of Trump´s 2016 election team.

Trump´s Republican allies said the inquiry could shore up the president´s longstanding claim that the Mueller investigation was a “witch hunt” based on “fake news”. But Democrats said it was a clear effort by Trump-allied Attorney General Bill Barr to shift attention from the congressional impeachment probe as it accumulates strong evidence that Trump abused his office in pressuring Ukraine to help his 2020 re-election campaign, violating US election law.

The latest inquiry raises “profound new concerns that the Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr has lost its independence and become a vehicle for President Trump´s political revenge,” said senior House Democrats Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff in a statement. “If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution or to help the president with a political narrative for the next election, the rule of law will suffer new and irreparable damage. The White House said the Justice Department probe aims at transparency.

“The point of the investigation is to make sure the DoJ and FBI under the Obama administration in 2016 wasn´t being used as a tool to influence the elections,” said Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway on Fox News. “Don´t we have a right to know if... they were or were not subverting justice and trying to interfere with the elections?” she said.