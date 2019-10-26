Yemen govt strikes power-sharing deal with southern rebels: sources

RIYADH: Yemen’s southern separatists have struck a power-sharing deal with the internationally-recognised government aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country’s long-running civil war, sources on both sides said Friday.

The deal would see the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) handed a number of ministries, and the government return to the southern city of Aden, according to officials and reports in Saudi media. Security Belt Forces — dominated by the STC -- in August took control of Aden, which had served as the beleaguered government’s base since it was ousted from the capital Sanaa by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in 2014. The clashes between the separatists and government forces — who for years fought on the same side against the Huthis — had raised fears the country could break apart entirely.

The warring factions have in recent weeks been holding indirect and discreet talks mediated by Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s western city of Jeddah. “We signed the final draft of the agreement and are waiting for the joint signature within days,” an STC official currently in Riyadh told AFP. Both Yemen’s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and STC leader Aidarous al-Zoubeidi are expected to attend a ceremony in Riyadh, he added.

A Yemeni government official, declining to be named, confirmed the deal had been agreed and was expected to be signed by Tuesday. It sets out “the reformation of the government, with the STC included in a number of ministries, and the return of the government to Aden within seven days after the agreement being signed,” he told AFP.