US ‘mechanised forces’ to control Syria oil fields: Esper

BRUSSELS: The US is to use “mechanised forces” — armoured vehicles which can include tanks — to help control Syrian oil fields and prevent Islamic State (IS) group fighters seizing them, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday.

He declined however to give any more details of the mission, which follows the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in northern Syria this month on orders from President Donald Trump. US commanders are “considering how we might reposition forces in the area in order to make sure we secure the oil fields,” Esper said, echoing an earlier Pentagon statement. “It will include some mechanised forces — again I´m not going to get into the details — but the mission in Syria remains what the mission in Syria began with: it´s always been about defeating the ISIS coalition,” he said, referring to IS.

The shift of US forces in Syria came after Trump on Thursday tweeted: “We will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields!”US media, including Newsweek, citing anonymous US officials, reported the Pentagon was looking at sending as many as 30 Abrams tanks and an unspecified number of soldiers to Al-Tanf, a northeast Syrian town where there is already a garrison of US troops.

Moscow, Damascus deploy forces to Syria-Turkey border: QAMISHLI, Syria: Damascus and Moscow deployed extra forces Friday to Syria’s border with Turkey, even as Washington partially reversed a drawback to boost its own military presence near key Syrian oil fields. The United States earlier this month announced a pullout from Kurdish-held areas in northeast Syria, allowing Damascus, Ankara and Moscow to carve up the Kurds’ now-defunct autonomous region. Turkey and its Syrian proxies on October 9 launched a cross-border attack against Kurdish-held areas, grabbing a 120-kilometre-long (70-mile) swathe of Syrian land along the frontier.

The deadly incursion killed hundreds and caused 300,000 people to flee their homes in the latest humanitarian disaster in Syria’s brutal eight-year war. This week, Turkey and Russia struck a deal in Sochi for more Kurdish forces to withdraw from the frontier on both sides of that Turkish-held area under the supervision of Russian and Syrian forces. Before dawn Friday, an AFP stringer saw a convoy of hundreds of regime troops arriving in the border town of Kobane.