Sat Oct 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

Facebook begins rollout of ‘News Tab’ in US

World

WASHINGTON: Facebook on Friday began rolling out its dedicated “News Tab” with professionally produced content, the latest move by the social network to promote journalism and shed its reputation as a platform for misinformation. The news section will be separate from user’s normal feeds and include articles from partner news organizations, with Facebook relying on both human curation and algorithmic “personalization. Labeled Facebook News, the new tab “gives people more control over the stories they see, and the ability to explore a wider range of their news interests, directly within the Facebook app,” said a Facebook statement. The initiative is in line with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s call to promote “quality journalism” and help readers separate professional content from viral hoaxes. “We talked to news organizations about what they’d like to see included in a news tab, how their stories should be presented and what analytics to provide,” said Facebook vice president for news partnerships Campbell Brown and product manager Mona Sarantakos, Product Manager in a statement.

