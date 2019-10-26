close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
AFP
October 26, 2019

Solider kills eight in gun attack at Siberian army base

AFP
October 26, 2019

MOSCOW: A Russian soldier on Friday opened fire on fellow troops at a Siberian military base, killing eight and wounding another two, officials said, blaming the attack on a possible "nervous breakdown". "The serviceman who opened fire has been detained," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by Russian news agencies. The incident took place at a military base in the Chita region in eastern Siberia. "The actions of the serviceman could be the result of a nervous breakdown caused by personal circumstances not connected to his military duty," the defence ministry said, citing preliminary information. The wounded were hospitalised, the ministry said, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

