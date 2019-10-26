Fresh UK arrests over 39 dead found in truck

LONDON: British police investigating the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck said Friday they had arrested two people on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Eight women and 31 men, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found in the refrigerated trailer on Wednesday, in a case that has shocked Britain. After detaining a 25-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland at the scene on suspicion of murder, Essex police confirmed two additional arrests on Friday. A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in Cheshire, northwest England, “have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter”, the force said. The first autopsies were to take place Friday as investigators attempt to establish how they died before the work begins on trying to identify the victims. Ambulances had been called to a parked-up truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, early Wednesday but all the victims inside were already dead.