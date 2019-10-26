close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Erdogan sues magazine over ‘eradicator’ cover

World

ISTANBUL: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey’s president “The Eradicator” after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday.

The complaint was filed against Le Point director Etienne Gernelle and the head of the magazine’s international service Romain Gubert, the official Anadolu news agency reported. On this week’s cover Le Point published a picture of Erdogan giving a military salute with the subtitle “Ethnic cleansing: the Erdogan method”, provoking sharp criticism from Turkish government officials.

