China blasts arrogance of US VP Pence speech

BEIJING: Beijing slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for his “arrogance and hypocrisy” on Friday after he voiced support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters and accused the NBA of kowtowing to China. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the United States should “cease expressing irresponsible opinions”. In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence on Thursday also lashed Beijing over its trading behavior, assertive military posture and treatment of religious minorities. Pence rebuked the NBA for “siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech” over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey earlier this month that voiced support for demonstrations in Hong Kong. China, a major basketball market, retaliated by ending sponsorships and cancelling broadcasts of two pre-season games held in the country.