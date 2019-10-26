Good tax

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sent notices to private schools to pay taxes. Furthermore, the FBR has also suggested that rich parents who pay more than Rs2 lakhs per child in a year’s fees also need to pay taxes.

The work of the FBR is appreciable since rich people earn a lot of money and paying a small amount of money as tax must not matter to them. And these taxes will be invested in good sectors like healthcare, education etc. We need to know the importance of paying taxes.

Hammal Khan

Kech