October 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

Water scarcity

Newspost

 
October 26, 2019

It is a well-known fact that the major cities and rural areas of Pakistan are facing an acute-shortage of water in these days. So one can imagine that if today the citizens of Karachi are buying a tank of water a worth of Rs4000-5000 then what can we expect for our upcoming generation? Will they get enough water to pass their lives? The major problem is the scarcity of dams in the country. Since building the Mangla and Tarbela dams in the 1960s, no corrective measures have been taken till today to build other such dams. Thus, I request the authorities to construct sufficient dams so as to get rid of the threat of water scarcity in the country.

Abdul Waheed

Turbat

