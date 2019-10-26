Dog bite cases

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has received well over 4,700 dog bite cases including over 3,600 adult patients and well over 1,100 child patients. In this part of the world, a dog bite is the major cause behind almost all cases of rabies.

Dog bite victims who are bitten by domestic dogs are advised to vaccinate their pets to avoid rabies while the victims of stray dogs are advised to report them to the concerned government authorities in their respective areas, asking them to try and rehabilitate stray dogs in kennels or shelters.

Rimsha Bashir

Islamabad