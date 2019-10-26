Ease of doing business

If the World Bank is to be believed, it is easier to do business in Pakistan this year than before. In its ‘Ease of Doing Business Report 2020’, the WB notes improvement on six out of 10 indicators. The bank has noted that the country could have done much better on two fronts: reforming district courts and the disbursement of loans to the SME sector. This positive spin on the economy has been welcomed with much enthusiasm by the government. One can imagine there will be a lot more of attempts to show how well the economy is doing.

However, one must continue to wonder why – if it is indeed easier to do business in Pakistan – more businesses are shutting down than are opening in the country. The report usually doesn’t give much assessment on whether a country will attract investment in the near future or not. Moreover, many of the reforms the WB report refers to could be claimed by the previous PML-N government.

One of the crucial moves introduced by the previous government was to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for 100 days, which is no doubt essential to attracting investment to the country. Moreover, changes to the land registration system have also now been recognised. The WB report puts Pakistan in top place amongst South East Asian economies, while China and Saudi Arabia continued to perform better. Pakistan’s overall ranking on the metric is 108, up from 136 last year. The WB has noted the reduced time to register businesses, get construction permits, utility connections, and property registration. Moreover, Pakistan is doing better on the ease of paying taxes, as well as smoother clearance of imports and exports from the border. The WB does note that while reforms have taken place in Punjab and Sindh, the impact has not been felt in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Surely, this should not be complicated to achieve, but the biggest issue of whether these reforms will attract new business to Pakistan still remains. Perhaps the World Bank president can weigh in on this during his visit to the country end of this month.