Wahab Jaffer’s work features at Asia House London

LONDON: Rangoonwala Foundation’s Chairman Asif Rangoonwala has said that the art collection of the celebrated Pakistani abstract artist and patron Wahab Jaffer speaks of the value Pakistani arts patrons attach to the South Asian arts to promote common values of harmony and humanity.

Asif Rangoonwala was speaking at the opening of “Father Figure: South Asian Art Through the Eyes of Wahab Jaffer” at the Asia House here. The High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria inaugurated the art exhibition, presented by VM Art Gallery and Rangoonwala Foundation.

Rangoonwala said the exhibition brings together the art collection of arts patron Wahab Jaffer alongside those of his own works. He said that Jaffer’s nurturing relationship with many of the artists provides us with a more intimate lens through which to view the works in his collection. He explained that the exhibition features works by some 20 artists from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. “Examining the artistic history of Pakistan and further South Asia, the exhibition asks us to consider the nature of the relationship between the artists and the collector,” said Rangoonwala.

The High Commissioner commended the organisers of the exhibition for promoting Pakistani artists and their art at such a prestigious location. Appreciating the quality of paintings at display, he termed them the work of great genius that brings forth the hidden beauty and other facets of the society. He assured the Rangoonwala Foundation of his support and future collaboration in promoting the art and culture of Pakistan. The High Commissioner was given a tour of the exhibition by the curator.

Artist Wahab Jaffer’s collection also included paintings of the artists of other South Asian countries. His video message on his experience of the world of art and inspiration was also relayed to the visitors in the jam packed venue. The visitors enjoyed the beauty of figurative and abstract artworks displayed at the exhibition that will run till October 30, 2019.

The exhibition focuses specifically on figurative and abstract artworks from South Asia, exploring how relationships with artists such as Ahmed Parvez, Ali Imam and Bashir Mirza (all who became the collector’s friends and, later, inspirations) inspired Jaffer himself to begin painting. His work Father Figure (1984) sits as a centrepiece in one of the gallery spaces alongside work by Sadequain, Imam and Mirza, whilst the second room focuses on Untitled (1973), one of Jaffer’s first-ever creations, surrounded by the work of Parvez and Francis Newton Souza, amongst several others.

A press statement issued by VM Gallery said: “As we view Jaffer’s paintings alongside other works in his collection, the relationship between the collector and artist is made visible, leading us to ponder upon the role of the art collector today. Whilst many collectors remain influential figures in the development of an artist’s career, contemporary collecting is often associated with financial investment in which art is primarily viewed as a means to an end. By contrast, Jaffer’s nurturing relationship with many of the artists provides us with a more intimate lens through which to view the works in his collection.

“Leading the viewer on a journey through South Asian art from Pakistan to India and Bangladesh, Father Figure: South Asian Art through the eyes of Wahab Jaffer draws attention to the internal dialogues between the artists and the collector, revealing a relationship of mutual respect and admiration. Thus, we are urged to consider whether this kind of relationship can exist in the art world today, and how we might be able to foster a similar atmosphere of trust and inspiration.