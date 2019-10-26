£10k reward for conviction over missing mother-of-two

LONDON: A reward of £10,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of a mother-of-two who has been missing for more than one-and-a-half years. Georgina Gharsallah, from Worthing, West Sussex, was reported missing in March 2018 and Crimestoppers has now doubled its reward to £10,000 after police announced they were treating the case as murder. A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information it receives anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Georgina Gharsallah from Worthing.

“Georgina was first reported missing in March 2018 and, after thorough investigations, her disappearance is now being treated as murder — despite no body being found. Georgina, who had two children, was staying at her mother’s home. Georgina was last seen on March 7, 2018, when she left her mother’s home to collect a new phone and later meet her father - a meeting that she never kept.”

Glenys Balchin, Sussex regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Please speak up and tell us what you know. We promise that you will remain completely anonymous. Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.