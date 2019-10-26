Two more held over 39 dead found in truck

LONDON: Police investigating the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck said on Friday they had arrested two people on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Eight women and 31 men, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found in the refrigerated trailer on Wednesday, in a case that has shocked Britain. After detaining a 25-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland at the scene on suspicion of murder, Essex police confirmed two additional arrests on Friday.

A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in Cheshire, northwest England, “have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter”, the force said. The first autopsies were to take place on Friday as investigators attempt to establish how they died before the work begins on trying to identify the victims. Ambulances had been called to a parked-up truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, early Wednesday but all the victims inside were already dead.

The refrigerated trailer had arrived at nearby Purfleet on the River Thames estuary on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge just over an hour before ambulance crews called the police at 1:40 am.

The truck which collected the trailer had left the port 35 minutes before that call. The first 11 corpses were recovered from the trailer on Thursday and taken to a nearby hospital mortuary. Autopsies will attempt to establish how the victims died. “Formal identification will then follow... and will be a lengthy but crucial part of this investigation. As our investigations continue, the picture may change regarding identification,” the police said Friday.

Detectives have also searched three addresses in Northern Ireland. The police investigation is Britain’s largest murder probe since the 2005 London suicide bombings. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Wednesday’s discovery as an “unimaginable tragedy”.