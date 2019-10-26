Johnson tells Corbyn to ‘man up’ and accept snap poll

LONDON: Boris Johnson has told Jeremy Corbyn to “man up” and back his plans for a pre-Christmas general election, as EU ambassadors agreed that an extension to the UK’s membership is needed. The Prime Minister reiterated his offer to give MPs more time to consider his Brexit plan if they agreed to a poll on December 12, and told the Labour leader it was up to him to decide whether to get the deal done. During his eighth visit to a hospital since becoming PM, he told reporters in Milton Keynes that Labour was “split from top to bottom” on whether to hold an election. “We have got Momentum, who are the communists who back part of the Jeremy Corbyn enterprise, saying they want an election. And then you have got loads of MPs led by guys like (Sir) Keir Starmer and Tom Watson who don’t seem to want an election...Time for Corbyn — man up. Let’s have an election on December 12.”

Johnson said the government would continue to pursue the rest of its domestic agenda, while pressing for an election. “We are going to be governing in the interests of the country. We are going to be continuing with our dynamic One Nation Conservative agenda,” he said.

“What we won’t do is engage in pointless Brexitology in Parliament when Parliament is simply committed to delay.”

Labour — whose votes will be needed if the PM is to get the two-thirds majority in the Commons which he requires to go to the country — has said it will only back the plan if Johnson makes “absolutely clear” no deal is off the table and a January extension is granted. “I’ve said all along — take no deal off the table, and we’ll have the election,” Corbyn told ITV’s This Morning.