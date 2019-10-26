Sypmosium on advanced materials concludes

Islamabad:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Fazal A. Khalid has said that the dazzling development in the world of materials, indicate clearly the future directions of Science and Technology.

“The nations that are abreast with these developments will surely be benefiting from the future outcome while the others will simply be left out,” the HEC Punjab Chairman said. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 16th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM-2019) which here on Friday was inaugurated on Eminent Scientists, Engineers and Researchers from all over the world presented their 300 papers and discussed and shared their findings at the five-day biennial event Apart from this, an industrial exhibition was also arranged in which leading manufactures vendors participated.

Dr. Fazal Khalid said that symposia like these, surely provide an excellent opportunity for establishing closer ties, sharing experiences and finding solutions to common problems.” He also pointed out that “we should not forget that the scientific community has an obligation to communicate in a balanced, comprehensive and timely manner to a wide audience.

He pointed out that there was also an ongoing need to inform and inspire the younger generation about the opportunities within science. “It is this forum that reflects our resolve to share our respective experiences and forge goodwill, and it is this very spirit that I hope you will bring back to your countries.” Addressing the event, Chairman of the Symposium, Tahir Ikram said that the “Pakistan simply could not afford to stay behind as the progress of industry and infrastructure depends upon the adoption, promotion and invention of new materials.

“We have to work in close collaboration with the world’s materials scientist’s community to search for effective solution to our design and engineering problems,” he said adding it is in this spirit that the symposium is being for the last three decades.

“Now this vital event has matured as a serious international scientific forum which clearly reflects a meaningful dialogue for mutually beneficial collaboration”. Secretary of the Symposium, Dr. Muneeb Asim informed that the prime objective of this symposium was to provide a common platform to eminent material scientists from abroad to discuss in detail, work out plans and exchange ideas with local counterparts in their respective fields. He expressed his gratitude to the participants as well as the organising committee for making the Symposium, a success.