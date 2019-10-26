Speakers term human rights situation alarming

Islamabad:Speakers at a seminar deplored the human rights abuses including the rights of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan terming it the real issue of our society. They blamed the government for hiding rights violations rather than taking measures to prevent them.

They were speaking at a seminar organised by the Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) with the generous support of Federation Handicap International -Pakistan under the title of "The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018". The aim of the seminar was to ensure the rights of PWDs through democratic, rights-based and democratic legislation.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo remarked there are serious violations of human rights that we don’t find any precedents of them in other developed societies. No society can be called a democratic society if there is no respect for human rights, freedom of speech and press.

He said after enduring dictatorships for 35 years now we have been going through a controlled democracy. And, since 13 months no legislation has been taking place in the parliament as the government does not take this institution seriously.

He suggested that special courts for PWDs should be established at districts levels across the country following the Sindh government’s recently announced move. It will help resolve issues of the PWDs to some extent, he added.

Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Former Chairman National Commission for Human Rights, said the situation of human rights in the country is unfortunate and the government is not taking it seriously. Instead of taking steps to resolve the issues, the government hides it, he added.

The government says there is no torture and abuse but the commission, he informed, collected some 1420 cases of abuse by the police only in Faisalabad.

He said the NCHR commission chairman and its members ended their tenure and the government is not appointing new commission members. The process is being delayed deliberately on the pretext of lame excuses that shows the seriousness of the government about human rights.

He said although corruption is an issue but the abuse of basic human rights that includes disability rights too is the real issue of our society.

Waheed Shah, from Federation Handicap Pakistan, said Pakistan signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) ratified on July 5, 2011, and the state has yet to submit initial and periodic reports specifying actions undertaken to meet the requirements of the convention for its citizens living with disabilities that shows the seriousness of successive governments. He said by excluding PWDs from consultative process and any initiative there can never be long-lasting measures but merely symbolic. The banks were asked by the State Bank of Pakistan to make ATM machines accessible to PWDs. Banks constructed ramps but they were not according to the standards , he said, they were so precarious that would increase the disability.

Zahid Abdullah, information commission Islamabad, said PWDs don’t need compensation or respect, they need their basic rights. People should stop guessing and discussing the divine justice that if God has taken an ability, he must have compensated by giving another ability, he said. The focus should be on what the society has given to them.

Sharing his personal experience being a visually impaired person, he said, he always faced difficulties to find a writer during exams while it should be the responsibility of the educational institutions to provide writers.

There should be an independent disability commission with powers of taking action, fine and contempt of court, he suggested. Building that lack accessibility should be fined, he added, besides, the women living with disabilities should be entitled to financial support of Benazir Income Support Programme.

Zulqurnain Asghar, PMHA’s chief executive said the draft of the legislation for PWDs should be accessible to all. He said the drafts of bills passed in September have been displayed on website of National Assembly but the draft of ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill is kept secret. It should be available to debate, he said.