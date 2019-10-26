CPSP signs MoU with The Royal Australian College of GPs

Islamabad: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners on exchange of academic programmes and training of general practitioners in Pakistan including exchange of its fellows and members for annual scientific conferences and exchange of academic material like curriculum sharing.

Director General of International Relations at CPSP Professor Dr. Shoaib Shafi who was leading the CPSP delegation signed the MoU with President RACGP Dr. Harry Nespolon while Professor Muhammad Asghar Butt assisted him in negotiation and signing ceremony.

The signing of MoU that is according to CPSP is a historic event would result in close cooperation between the two colleges and there would be mutual transfer of experience as both countries have common and few different disease patterns.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr Shoaib Shafi said Pakistan is the first country among SAARC to have signed MoU with RACGP that has almost similar training programs as of CPSP like entry exam part-1, IMM (Intermediate level ) and final part-2.

He added clinical research is an integral part of Australian fellowship and in CPSP, dissertation writing is mandatory. “In future, mutual reciprocity and training of CPSP trainees will be worked out as CPSP have similar programs with Ireland and UK.”

Speaking on significance of CPSP cooperation with RACGP, he said in Pakistan, family/general practitioners fellowship is only by CPSP and we have only 67 fellows in Family medicine and only seven of them are in Pakistan. In Australia there is one GP for every 10,000 people and the CPSP likes to improve situation in Pakistan, he said.

It is vision of President CPSP Professor Zafarullah Chaudhry and current Council to plan, organize and execute qualified Family Physician concept in Pakistan to decrease extra unnecessary work Load at tertiary care public sector hospitals in Pakistan, said Professor Shoaib.

He said CPSP want Pakistan to have Family Medicine based practice and referral system

in future. Pakistani doctors graduates of Rawalpindi Medical College Dr. Majid Gondal, Dr. Yousaf Harun and Dr. Zafar who are at top positions in RACGP helped a lot to pave the way for the CPSP to sign the MoU, he said.

He added the CPSP has also launched two-year registered MCPS diploma for Family medicine and the qualified members and fellows will serve primary health care and fight quackery in future.