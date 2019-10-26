Allowances given to employees in MTI, KTH duly approved: KMC

PESHAWAR: The dean of Khyber Medical College (KMC) has said that all allowances given to the employees working in MTI, KTH were duly approved by the Board of Governors (BoG), which was empowered to do so by the MTI Act, 2015.

“In particular institutions performance allowance was approved by the BoG for general cadre. Similarly, BoG has permitted giving Health Professional Allowance during vacations as given in leave policy of MTI,” the KMC Dean explained in a statement.

He reiterated that Khyber Medical College had strictly been following financial discipline in letter and spirit and was a role model for other educational institutions.

Meanwhile, sources in the provincial Health Secretariat told The News that out of 21,17 audit paras were related to the previous administration of the medical college.

“Most of the audit paras are from 2015 to 2017. There were serious issues related to funds of social welfare society arose in the past.

It was investigated and responsibility was fixed on a professor in KMC but the BoG was too weak to take action against the culprits.

There are credible reports that two of the BoG members came out in support of the accused in KMC,” a senior official of the Health Secretariat said.