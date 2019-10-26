ANP leader warns govt against arrest of workers

PESHAWAR: Warning the government against arrest of party workers, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said his party was bound to accept the Rahbar Committee and opposition decisions about the Azadi March.

“Our party workers will start the march from Rashakai Interchange at 11 am on October 31,” he told a press conference here. He said the party workers would remain in Islamabad till the opposition required them on the federal capital.

Aimal Wali said the march was no longer the protest of a specific political party but all decisions would be taken by mutual consultation by all parties.

He added that his party workers along with JUI-F leaders would devise strategy at the union councils level. “The ANP has finalised all preparation for the march,” he said, adding that plans had been made to tackle situations in the wake of arrest of leaders.

He said the opposition parties had agreed that no-one would return from Islamabad till acceptance of all the four points.

He warned the government that the entire country would be locked down in case arrests were made in the march. He said his party had decided to join the march for the sanctity of vote, supremacy of parliament, protection of constitution and upholding constitution.