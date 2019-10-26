Nurses protest handing over institute to KMU

PESHAWAR: The nursing staff also started protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaon Friday against the handing over of the Government Postgraduate College of Nursing in Hayatabadto the Khyber Medical University.

Anwar Sultana, General Secretary Provincial Nurses Association said that they had started three-day ‘black-ribbon display’ protest from Friday. “After the three-day protest we will observe a token strike at all the three tertiary hospitals in Peshawar for two hours from 8am to 10 am. She said they would also stage a protest outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after the token strike.

She said that they had representation in the Grand Health Alliance but had also started a separate protest against the handing over of the Postgraduate Nursing Institute to the Khyber Medical University.

She said that they had staged a protest walk to the Khyber Medical University on October 23 against the decision. She added that the government handed over the institute to the university for 30 years. She said the Institute was providing nursing education at a very low cost while the KMU was charging high fee for the same level of education.

She said the president had declared 2019 as year of the nurses but the government was taking anti-nurses steps.