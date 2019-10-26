Qul of journalists’ brother today

PESHAWAR: Qul for the city trader, Haji Ashfaq Ahmad, would be held at his residence on Dilazak Road today (Saturday).

The funeral prayer for Haji Ashfaq Ahmad, who passed away on Thursday after protracted illness, was offered the same day and laid to rest at the Rehman Baba graveyard.

He was the brother of Aftab Ahmad, senior sub-editor at The News International in Peshawar and freelance journalist Maria Tabassum.

He was father of Waqar Ahmad of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faraz Ahmad, Yameen Ahmad and Yaseen Ahmad.