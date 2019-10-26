close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Boy killed

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A boy was killed and his parents received critical injuries when a pickup hit a motorcycle here on Friday, police said.

They said Tahir Baloch, resident of Mohalla Qasaban, along with his wife and son was on his way when a pickup hit his motorcycle. As a result, his 8-year-oldson died on the spot while he and his wife sustained injures.

