ANP terminates membership of Senator Sitara Ayaz

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday terminated the basic party membership of Senator Sitara Ayaz.

“The provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has suspended the basic membership of Sitara Ayaz for involvement in anti-party activities,” said a communiqué. The statement said that Sitara Ayaz had been issued show-cause notice and provided an opportunity of personal hearing before the provincial president and other cabinet members, but she could not convince the committee, it added.

“The party president has terminated her membership for violation of the party’s constitution and discipline,” the statement said. It added that the decision had been taken in the wider interest of the party.

Sitara Ayaz, who belongs to Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was elected member of the Senate in March 2015 for a six-year term. She is also the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change.

Earlier from 2008-2013, she served as the provincial minister for social welfare and women empowerment after getting elected as an MPA on one of the reserved seats for women. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission had also launched investigations against her for misuse of power as a minister. It wanted to arrest her but the Senate chairman ruled that no senator could be arrested without informing him and seeking his consent.

Posting

The competent authority has cancelled a notification to the extent of Muhammad Ali Shah (PCS EG BS-20) in National School of Public Policy, Peshawar, and directed him to report to Establishment Department, said a notification.