‘Govt not responsible for Nawaz’s poor health’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said the government was not responsible for poor health of Nawaz Sharif nor it showed any negligence in the treatment.

The chief minister presented his plane with the offer to call physician of his own choice from any country. Addressing a press conference at DGPR office here Friday, the law minister said the government was going to file an appeal against the court verdict in Sahiwal tragedy case and instructions had been issued to the advocate general in this regard. The law minister expressed surprise that expression of satisfaction of the heirs of victims on the recent decision was a very big question mark.

He said the chief minister had also constituted an inquiry commission which would take a detailed review of all those matters due to which victims of Sahiwal tragedy could supposedly face hurdles. This commission would identify weaknesses in prosecution, investigation and the process of evidence within a specific period because the government was very concerned over the murder of innocent people in this tragedy. He assured that the Punjab government would fulfil requirements of justice.

The minister said the government got registered FIR according to the will of the heirs and judicial inquiry was conducted. Similarly, the demand of not conducting trial in Sahiwal was also accepted. However, the heirs could be satisfied with this decision but the government was not satisfied and it would make every effort to bring the responsible persons to their logical ends.

To a question, he said that the government was not responsible for poor health of Nawaz Sharif nor it showed any negligence in the treatment. He said that not only personal physician of Nawaz Sharif was satisfied about the facilities being provided by the government but government also called special physician from Karachi. The chief minister also presented his plane with the offer to call physician of his own choice from any country. He said that Nawaz Sharif had a chronic disease which was abruptly reported and now we should pray for his early recovery. To a question, he said that court had permitted Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Azadi March and the government had accepted his constitutional freedom and it was hoped that the limits fixed by the court would be followed by Maulana Sahib.