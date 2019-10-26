Portuguese investors meet KP ministers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has asked the Portugal’s Investment Group to invest in various sectors, including tourism, housing, archaeology, solid waste management, energy and youth.

The investor group met with Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan and Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai at the Civil Secretariat, said a handout.

Atif Khan informed the delegation about the opportunities for investment in tourism and archaeology. He said that the tourism was one of the top priorities of both the provincial and federal governments and Tourism Authority has been established for this purpose.

“Thousand years old Buddhist holy sites exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs1 billion have been earmarked for the improvement and development of Buddhist sites,” he claimed.

Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai also informed the investor group of Portugal about investment opportunities in solid waste management, recycling and waste energy in the province, asking that the Portuguese investors to make the province clean and green.

He said the government was providing investors with facilities and an environment conducive to investment in the province.