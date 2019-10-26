close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Daycare centres

Lahore

LAHORE: Around 88 daycare centres are fully functional in the province to facilitate working women while 159 more day care centres will be opened within six months throughout the province.

They will be designed according to the needs of the children so that they stay happy and secure in the absence of their mothers. Special care will be taken to provide a healthy environment with good play areas and friendly attitud.

