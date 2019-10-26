tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Around 88 daycare centres are fully functional in the province to facilitate working women while 159 more day care centres will be opened within six months throughout the province.
They will be designed according to the needs of the children so that they stay happy and secure in the absence of their mothers. Special care will be taken to provide a healthy environment with good play areas and friendly attitud.
