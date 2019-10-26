Art contest winners

LAHORE:The final round of Art Competition for Lahore District, organised by Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with School Education Department, was held at the Alhamra Art Centre.

According to a press release, students of public schools across Lahore participated in the competition. Approximately 300 primary level students, 250 elementary level and 450 secondary level students participated in this art marathon.

The event for Lahore District concluded with a prize-distribution where outstanding students were given certificates and shields by Tania Sohail (Director Art and Culture, Punjab Council of Arts), Saman Rai (Executive Director, Punjab Council of Arts) and Zulfiqar Ali (DPI School Education).

The grand finale will be held in December. Approximately 52,000 Schools in Punjab, employing 435,000 teachers with an enrolment of 12,600,000 students from all over Punjab will be involved in this Punjab wide competition.

