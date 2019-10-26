Principal appointed

LAHORE:Mr. Roy Andersen, from Britain, has been appointed as the Principal of Kingston College Lahore, an International Baccalaureate School.

Prior to joining Kingston College, Roy, who is a recognized global educational expert with over 30 years of experience of education systems, was working as a CEO of Andersen Academy and Consultant to SchoolPro UK. He said “I am very excited to be moving to Pakistan and honored to be a part of a magnificent project such as Kingston College, which is offering a unique blend of IB (candidacy) and IGCSE affiliated programs with international quality standards that ensure global acceptance and competitiveness. I am looking forward to tender my expertise and decades of experience to scale new heights of excellence at Kingston.”

Chief executive officer and managing director of Kingston College, Khurram Khawaja said, “Mr. Andersen’s appointment is a key milestone in our journey to become one of the few schools with renowned foreign faculty. His energy, enthusiasm and international experience is another great asset to have on board.

I’ve no doubt that Mr. Andersen will do a great job in the development of the life and social skills of the students of Kingston College Lahore’’. ***